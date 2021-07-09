Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

