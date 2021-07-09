Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 2,463,949 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

