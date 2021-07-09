CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $6.40 on Friday, hitting $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 193,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.