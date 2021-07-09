Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. 22,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.