Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of CGNT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

