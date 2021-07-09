Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

