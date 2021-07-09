Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,962 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.