Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 64,600 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

NYSE PHT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

