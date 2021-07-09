Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,476 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.