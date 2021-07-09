Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $212,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.