Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $212,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
