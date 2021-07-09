Color Platform Trading 71.3% Lower This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 69% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 71.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $193,376.18 and approximately $773.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.01496030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00405801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

