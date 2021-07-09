Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

