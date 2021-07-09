Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.59 ($6.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.