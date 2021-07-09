Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,113. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

