Constellation Trading Up 47.2% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $143.96 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

