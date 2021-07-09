Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 189,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKICU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

AKICU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

