Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PLMIU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.