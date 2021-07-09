Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGOU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Shares of LEGOU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

