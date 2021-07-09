Contrasting CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Insignia Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 34.47 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Insignia Systems $17.67 million 0.86 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insignia Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CMG Holdings Group and Insignia Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18% Insignia Systems -22.25% -50.20% -29.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Insignia Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides marketing services, including interactive event strategy and planning, creative development, and nontraditional out of home marketing. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication and entertainment industries. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

