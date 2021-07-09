Contrasting EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) & ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 254.58%. Given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Profitability

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.31% -62.30% ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and ADVANZ PHARMA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 2,477.20 -$8.09 million ($1.77) -1.97 ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease. The company also develops ocular bandage gel, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid for corneal wound repair, and punctate epitheliopathies with a focus on dry eye. The company has license agreements with BioTime, Inc. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

