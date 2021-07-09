Contrasting Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sotera Health and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health presently has a consensus price target of $32.15, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.27 -$38.62 million $0.38 62.92 Baudax Bio $490,000.00 116.42 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.29

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotera Health beats Baudax Bio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

