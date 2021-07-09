Contrasting Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.15 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.76 Life Storage $616.77 million 14.36 $151.57 million $3.97 28.72

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00% Life Storage 25.33% 7.15% 3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Hotel Properties and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Life Storage 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $99.04, indicating a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

