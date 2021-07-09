Convergence Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.00899359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,602,095 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

