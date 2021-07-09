Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,950 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 6.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

