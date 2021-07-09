CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 83,716 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,716 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 1.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $105,443,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $106,814,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

