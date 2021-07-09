CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

