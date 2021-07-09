CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 3.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

