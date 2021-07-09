CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 244.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,475 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,755. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

