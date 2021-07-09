CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 3,703 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 320,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,081,072. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

