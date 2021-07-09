Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $57.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.