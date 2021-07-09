CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.14. CoStar Group shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 2,574,377 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.79 price target (up previously from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $396,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after buying an additional 209,224 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

