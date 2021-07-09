Courage Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Courage Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 6.8% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,836. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $202.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

