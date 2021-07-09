Cpwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

