Cpwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.32.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

