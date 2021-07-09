Cpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.