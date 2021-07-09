Cpwm LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

