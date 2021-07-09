Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

