Credit Suisse AG Has $4.54 Million Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The company has a market cap of $578.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

