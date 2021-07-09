Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,817 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Redfin worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $70,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,536.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

