Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,100 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $231.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

