Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,362 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

