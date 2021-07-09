Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

