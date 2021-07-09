Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 56,758 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.06 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

