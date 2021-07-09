Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

