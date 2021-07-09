Critical Analysis: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.93%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than iSun.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.89 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -5.11 iSun $21.05 million 4.46 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -51.60

iSun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -23.49% -10.53% -5.88% iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats iSun on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

