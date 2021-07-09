Critical Comparison: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.19 -$724.32 million $2.03 21.64 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.74 $200.53 million $0.43 40.49

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PDC Energy pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 13 0 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $40.23, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats PDC Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 3,727 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

