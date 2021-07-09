CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.58

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as low as $18.76. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 67,655 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

