Crown (CRW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,821.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,476.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.95 or 0.01499392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00416744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003734 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,541,180 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

