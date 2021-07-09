Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $222,207.97 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.54 or 0.00877470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

