CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $61.42

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $59.75. CureVac shares last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 2,232 shares traded.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

